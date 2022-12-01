British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Up 58.8% in November

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,200 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the October 31st total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.
British American Tobacco Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of British American Tobacco stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,788. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.30. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $47.81.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
