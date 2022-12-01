Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Short Interest Up 20.9% in November

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the October 31st total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Broadway Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYFC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the second quarter worth $64,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 94.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 37,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the second quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Broadway Financial Price Performance

Shares of BYFC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,861. Broadway Financial has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $71.55 million, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Broadway Financial

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Broadway Financial in a research report on Saturday, November 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.