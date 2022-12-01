Brokerages Set Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) PT at GBX 1,276.43

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,276.43 ($15.27).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANTO. Barclays reduced their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($16.15) to GBX 1,275 ($15.25) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,260 ($15.07) to GBX 1,210 ($14.48) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($12.56) to GBX 1,200 ($14.36) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Antofagasta Stock Performance

Shares of ANTO opened at GBX 1,395.50 ($16.69) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.02, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,208.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,213.14. The stock has a market cap of £13.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,853.29. Antofagasta has a one year low of GBX 971.20 ($11.62) and a one year high of GBX 1,799.50 ($21.53).

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

