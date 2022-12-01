Brokerages Set Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Target Price at $38.66

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.66.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €40.00 ($41.24) to €36.00 ($37.11) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €37.00 ($38.14) to €32.00 ($32.99) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €24.00 ($24.74) to €22.00 ($22.68) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 1.2 %

FMS opened at $15.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $35.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMS. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after acquiring an additional 122,169 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 30,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the period. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

