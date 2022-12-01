Brokerages Set PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Target Price at $30.75

Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PACW shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Up 2.5 %

PACW stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.29 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.39.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $373.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.87%.

Insider Activity at PacWest Bancorp

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 66,659 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $1,749,132.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,320,976.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

