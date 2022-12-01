BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Receives $45.88 Average PT from Analysts

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.88.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BRP Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

In other news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 3,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $97,829.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 3,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $97,829.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lowry Baldwin acquired 172,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.87 per share, with a total value of $4,965,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 172,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BRP Group by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in BRP Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BRP Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,054,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in BRP Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in BRP Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 55,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

BRP stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.79. BRP Group has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -96.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $259.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

