BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

BRP has increased its dividend by an average of 14.9% annually over the last three years.

BRP Price Performance

Shares of DOOO traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.86. 121,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,353. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.30. BRP has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $88.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.84. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 2.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.26. BRP had a net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 526.63%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. BRP’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BRP will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in BRP by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,671,000 after purchasing an additional 407,545 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in BRP by 512.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,279,000 after acquiring an additional 187,027 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in BRP by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 145,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,918,000 after acquiring an additional 77,587 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in BRP by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 121,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,994,000 after acquiring an additional 63,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in BRP by 1,253.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 58,825 shares in the last quarter. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on DOOO shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$155.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.09.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

Further Reading

