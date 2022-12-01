BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

BRP Stock Up 4.2 %

DOO traded up C$4.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$104.91. 524,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,646. BRP has a 1-year low of C$73.74 and a 1-year high of C$113.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$89.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$90.47. The stock has a market cap of C$8.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28,052.17.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported C$2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.21 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that BRP will post 12.3599997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$132.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$114.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$136.00 to C$130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$136.50.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

