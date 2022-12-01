BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) PT Raised to C$156.00 at Desjardins

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$155.00 to C$156.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.09.

NASDAQ:DOOO traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.86. 116,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,331. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.84. BRP has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $88.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 2.39.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.26. BRP had a negative return on equity of 526.63% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. BRP’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BRP will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in BRP by 7.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 465,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,676,000 after buying an additional 31,305 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter worth $5,198,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can increased its stake in shares of BRP by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in BRP by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 225,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,866,000 after purchasing an additional 22,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

