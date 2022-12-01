Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Now Covered by UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BCUCY. Societe Generale raised their target price on Brunello Cucinelli from €34.00 ($35.05) to €37.00 ($38.14) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Brunello Cucinelli from €46.00 ($47.42) to €48.00 ($49.48) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Brunello Cucinelli from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Brunello Cucinelli Price Performance

Shares of BCUCY opened at $32.31 on Thursday. Brunello Cucinelli has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $36.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.44.

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, dresses, knitwear, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, sneakers, high-boots, loafers and flat shoes, sandals, leather goods, jewelry, scarves, other accessories, mini bags and clutches, crossbody bags and backpacks, and handbags and shoppers.

