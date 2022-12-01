BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSQR opened at $1.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.29. BSQUARE has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BSQUARE

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.21% of BSQUARE at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

