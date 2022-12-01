BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the October 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
BT Brands Stock Performance
BTBD stock remained flat at $2.09 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.51. BT Brands has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.28.
BT Brands Company Profile
