Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC) Short Interest Up 36.4% in November

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPAC traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,013. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bullpen Parlay Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition by 35.9% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 38,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the first quarter worth $494,000.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company Profile

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of online real money gaming, technology, sports, digital media, hospitality, and leisure.

