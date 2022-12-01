BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,005,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,497 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.10% of BWX Technologies worth $55,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 2,464.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BWXT. StockNews.com cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

BWX Technologies stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.08. 355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,610. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $62.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

