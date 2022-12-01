Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $7.52 Million Stock Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 369,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,025,743 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $7,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 438,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 52,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 316.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,114,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 1,606,600 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,255,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after buying an additional 495,800 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 18.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 45.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on EDU. TheStreet lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Up 6.6 %

EDU opened at $28.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average of $22.86. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $29.89.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $744.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.08 million. The company’s revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

(Get Rating)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.