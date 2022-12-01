Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $9.34 Million Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 567,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,200 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Western Union were worth $9,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 513.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 359,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 300,578 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,883,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $113,368,000 after acquiring an additional 523,468 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 584,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,626,000 after acquiring an additional 116,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $20.40. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WU. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.88.

In other Western Union news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres purchased 7,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $99,445.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 167,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,607.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Union Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.