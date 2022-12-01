Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,723 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $7,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 311.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 45.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MNST. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.35.

Insider Activity

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 144,276 shares of company stock worth $14,041,522 over the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $102.86 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $104.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.20.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

