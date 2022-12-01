Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.82 and last traded at $22.91. Approximately 19,016 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 504,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.16.

CAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caleres in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Caleres in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. CL King cut their price target on Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Caleres from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.43. The company has a market cap of $806.13 million, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.76.

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $133,917.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,236 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,129.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $133,917.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,236 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,129.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $89,958.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,823,275.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,520 shares of company stock worth $692,710 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Caleres by 956.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in Caleres by 40.1% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Caleres in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Caleres in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Caleres in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

