California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.81

California First Leasing Co. (OTCMKTS:CFNB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.81 and traded as low as $15.80. California First Leasing shares last traded at $16.09, with a volume of 1,080 shares traded.
California First Leasing Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.80.
About California First Leasing
California First Leasing Corporation provides loans and lease financing for universities, businesses, and other commercial or non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as California First National Bancorp and changed its name to California First Leasing Corporation in February 2021. California First Leasing Corporation was founded in 1977 and is based in Newport Beach, California.
