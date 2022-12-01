Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY) Short Interest Update

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Calloway’s Nursery Stock Performance

Shares of Calloway’s Nursery stock remained flat at $14.00 on Thursday. Calloway’s Nursery has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $18.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average is $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Get Calloway's Nursery alerts:

About Calloway’s Nursery

(Get Rating)

Read More

Calloway's Nursery, Inc operates garden centers in the United States. The company offers birding, fertilizers, garden tools,insect and pest control; mosquito control solutions, pottery, soils and mulches; weed control and fungicide to gardeners. It also provides cornelius home decor and lawn décor products.

Receive News & Ratings for Calloway's Nursery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calloway's Nursery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.