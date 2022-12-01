Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY) Short Interest Update

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Calloway’s Nursery Stock Performance
Shares of Calloway’s Nursery stock remained flat at $14.00 on Thursday. Calloway’s Nursery has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $18.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average is $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55.
About Calloway’s Nursery
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calloway’s Nursery (CLWY)
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Receive News & Ratings for Calloway's Nursery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calloway's Nursery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.