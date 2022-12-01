Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Director James S. Carter Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) Director James S. Carter acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $32,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 289,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,680,598.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $15.93 on Thursday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average of $14.78.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calumet Specialty Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 24.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 33,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1,788.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 792,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,787,000 after purchasing an additional 750,621 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 40,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 185.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 16,436 shares during the period. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.