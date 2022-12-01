Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Director James S. Carter Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) Director James S. Carter acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $32,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 289,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,680,598.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance
Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $15.93 on Thursday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average of $14.78.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calumet Specialty Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners
About Calumet Specialty Products Partners
Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT)
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.