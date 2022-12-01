Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to Issue $0.94 Quarterly Dividend

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.94 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%.

Camden Property Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Camden Property Trust has a payout ratio of 255.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Camden Property Trust to earn $7.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.9%.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $107.90 and a one year high of $180.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPT. Citigroup upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.83.

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,485,575,000 after purchasing an additional 412,019 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,817,000 after acquiring an additional 540,683 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,069,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,011,000 after acquiring an additional 459,442 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,060,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,291,000 after acquiring an additional 63,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 809,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,569,000 after purchasing an additional 91,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

