Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Raises Dividend to $0.85 Per Share

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83.

Shares of CM stock opened at C$64.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$61.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$63.82. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$55.35 and a one year high of C$83.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.61 billion and a PE ratio of 9.32.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. CSFB cut their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$81.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$89.23.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

