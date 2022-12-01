Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,931,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,220 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $37,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNNE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cannae by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 0.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 172,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 54.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 66.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 7.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNNE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.31. 2,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,717. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.23. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.93. Cannae had a negative net margin of 82.07% and a negative return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $164.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CNNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Cannae from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Cannae from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cannae to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cannae from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

