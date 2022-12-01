Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 134.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Capital One Financial by 70.6% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 61,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COF shares. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Insider Activity

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,695,174.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,616 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,834 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $103.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $90.27 and a one year high of $162.40.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

