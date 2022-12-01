CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,800 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the October 31st total of 181,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on CSTR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CapStar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CapStar Financial to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CapStar Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CapStar Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Get CapStar Financial alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CapStar Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in CapStar Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 63,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CapStar Financial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in CapStar Financial by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in CapStar Financial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CapStar Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CapStar Financial stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.88. The stock had a trading volume of 28,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,408. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $394.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. CapStar Financial has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $22.17.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $28.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 million. CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 30.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CapStar Financial will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CapStar Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. CapStar Financial’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

About CapStar Financial

(Get Rating)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate loans, mortgage banking, and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CapStar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapStar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.