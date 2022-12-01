Card Factory (LON:CARD) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $51.41

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 51.41 ($0.62) and traded as high as GBX 74.50 ($0.89). Card Factory shares last traded at GBX 74 ($0.89), with a volume of 629,019 shares traded.

Card Factory Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.91, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 51.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £254.57 million and a P/E ratio of 1,061.43.

Card Factory Company Profile

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, balloons, and gifts. It also provides cards for various occasions; and online personalized cards and gifts.

