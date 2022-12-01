Cardano (ADA) Price Up 0% Over Last Week

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Cardano has a total market cap of $10.87 billion and approximately $248.16 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001858 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,273.85 or 0.07501564 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00034644 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00076459 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00060392 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000383 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00024564 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000293 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001402 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,193,805,106 coins and its circulating supply is 34,446,664,677 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

