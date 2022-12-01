CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) President Sells $23,394.42 in Stock

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) President Ozan Kaya sold 129,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total value of $23,394.42. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 970,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,605.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CarLotz stock opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.44. CarLotz, Inc. has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $3.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CarLotz by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 23,710 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CarLotz by 6,516.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 992,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 977,452 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CarLotz by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 221,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 86,413 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarLotz by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 66,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 31,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, vehicle rental companies, banks, finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, corporations managing their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

