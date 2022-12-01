CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) is Kiltearn Partners LLP’s 10th Largest Position

Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 707,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,949 shares during the quarter. CarMax accounts for 3.4% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned about 0.44% of CarMax worth $64,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 595.2% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 233.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 410.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMX. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of CarMax to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Stephens lowered shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.80.

CarMax Stock Performance

KMX stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.47. 14,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,943,372. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.85 and a twelve month high of $152.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.41.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

