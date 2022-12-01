Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Short Interest Down 24.1% in November

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,900 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the October 31st total of 334,300 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVCO shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $335.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $315.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cavco Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVCO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,142,000 after purchasing an additional 34,461 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,751,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares during the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 292,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,082,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 247,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Stock Up 5.3 %

About Cavco Industries

CVCO traded up $12.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $241.69. 74,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.91 and its 200 day moving average is $223.80. Cavco Industries has a 52 week low of $179.47 and a 52 week high of $327.24.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

