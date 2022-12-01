Caxton Corp Boosts Stock Position in Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT)

Caxton Corp grew its stake in Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,403,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,684 shares during the period. Rezolute makes up approximately 6.1% of Caxton Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Caxton Corp’s holdings in Rezolute were worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Rezolute in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Rezolute by 65.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 33,581 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Rezolute during the second quarter worth $952,000. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Rezolute by 50.0% during the second quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Rezolute by 72.5% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 104,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 43,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RZLT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 39,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,046. The company has a market capitalization of $60.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.38. Rezolute, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $5.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.66.

Rezolute ( NASDAQ:RZLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rezolute, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on RZLT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rezolute in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a report on Friday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

