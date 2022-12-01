Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) EVP John P. Sexton Sells 2,872 Shares

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

CBOE stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $126.82. 474,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 65.38 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.73.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.61 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 406.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.71.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Read More

