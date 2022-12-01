CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) SVP John Page Goodson Sells 20,000 Shares

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) SVP John Page Goodson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $178,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,371.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
John Page Goodson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 15th, John Page Goodson sold 20,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $186,000.00.
CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance
CCC Intelligent Solutions stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.22. The stock had a trading volume of 825,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,460. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.77.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCCS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 76.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,087,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,809,000 after purchasing an additional 13,003,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 7.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,982,000 after purchasing an additional 950,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 13.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,289,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,133,000 after purchasing an additional 620,213 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 536.4% in the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 13.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,045,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,221,000 after acquiring an additional 478,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCCS. Barclays began coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.43.
About CCC Intelligent Solutions
CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.
