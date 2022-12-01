Celo Dollar (CUSD) Market Cap Hits $44.38 Million

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $44.38 million and $441,806.70 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005896 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar’s launch date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,453,832 tokens. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

