Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 169,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,065 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Centene were worth $14,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Centene by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,607,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,697 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Centene by 7.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,535,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Centene by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,847,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,119,000 after acquiring an additional 689,076 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Centene by 12.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,944,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Politan Capital Management LP raised its position in Centene by 1.8% during the first quarter. Politan Capital Management LP now owns 12,914,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,264,000 after acquiring an additional 233,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNC. Wells Fargo & Company cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.68.

NYSE CNC opened at $87.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.51 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

