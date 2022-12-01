Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 462,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 4.88% of Chase worth $35,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCF. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Chase in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chase in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Chase by 66.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chase in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, High Pines Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chase in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CCF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.10. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.88 million, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.63. Chase Co. has a 52-week low of $74.36 and a 52-week high of $106.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.34.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Chase’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

