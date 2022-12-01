Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Position Increased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,506 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of LNG stock opened at $175.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.85 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.08%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

