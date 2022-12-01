Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Short Interest Update

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 95.2% from the October 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CHKR remained flat at $1.16 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,127. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.20. The firm has a market cap of $54.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.69. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $1.47.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.0722 dividend. This represents a yield of 22.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.00%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

