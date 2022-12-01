Chesnara (LON:CSN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $288.83

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 288.83 ($3.46) and traded as high as GBX 293 ($3.51). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 293 ($3.51), with a volume of 229,513 shares changing hands.

Chesnara Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 274.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 288.83. The firm has a market cap of £438.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,608.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.70, a current ratio of 39.19 and a quick ratio of 38.06.

In related news, insider Steve Murray sold 47,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.18), for a total value of £127,573.60 ($152,618.26). In other Chesnara news, insider Mark Hesketh acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 272 ($3.25) per share, with a total value of £10,880 ($13,015.91). Also, insider Steve Murray sold 47,960 shares of Chesnara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.18), for a total value of £127,573.60 ($152,618.26).

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

