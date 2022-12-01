Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) EVP James William Johnson Sells 143,466 Shares

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $183.31 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $110.73 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.15. The firm has a market cap of $354.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Chevron

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Chevron by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.32.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

