Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd.

Chicago Rivet & Machine has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Up 0.9 %

CVR stock opened at $27.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 million, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.02. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52-week low of $24.90 and a 52-week high of $31.00.

Chicago Rivet & Machine ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $8.57 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

