Chiliz (CHZ) Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Chiliz token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000949 BTC on exchanges. Chiliz has a market cap of $987.76 million and $143.58 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Chiliz

Chiliz’s launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,137,379,084 tokens. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

