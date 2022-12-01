China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Short Interest Down 34.6% in November

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,682,200 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the October 31st total of 2,573,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Literature Stock Performance

Shares of CHLLF stock remained flat at $2.46 on Thursday. China Literature has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.69.

China Literature Company Profile

China Literature Limited, an investment holding company, operates an online literature platform in the People's Republic of China. The company promotes intellectual properties primarily through its online literature platforms, such as QQ Reading and Qidian; and New Classics Media, a film and TV drama series production house.

