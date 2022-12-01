China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Short Interest Down 34.6% in November

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,682,200 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the October 31st total of 2,573,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Literature Stock Performance
Shares of CHLLF stock remained flat at $2.46 on Thursday. China Literature has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.69.
China Literature Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Literature (CHLLF)
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Receive News & Ratings for China Literature Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Literature and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.