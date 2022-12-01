Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 279.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,177 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 241.5% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 906,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,573,000 after buying an additional 641,379 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,722,000 after purchasing an additional 592,654 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,006,000 after purchasing an additional 337,252 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 673,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,473,000 after purchasing an additional 183,448 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 336.6% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 134,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,011,000 after purchasing an additional 103,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $123.22 on Thursday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.15 and a 12-month high of $157.46. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.45.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.90 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 87.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Choice Hotels International from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 6,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $787,666.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,541.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $766,240.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,729,740.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 6,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $787,666.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,541.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,788 shares of company stock worth $6,067,739 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

