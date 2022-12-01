Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Short Interest Up 75.0% in November

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Stock Performance

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.54. 27,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.77. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $21.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CJEWY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and k-gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands. It also distributes watches of various brands.

