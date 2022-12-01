Christopher M.T. Thompson Sells 4,000 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Stock

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,192.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $126.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.72 and a 200-day moving average of $124.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $106.78 and a one year high of $150.32.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.47%.

J has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in J. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth $142,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 238,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,928,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.