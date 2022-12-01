Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of CHT stock opened at $36.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day moving average of $38.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.11. Chunghwa Telecom has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $45.87.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 19.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 185,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 29,616 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 3.6% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 78,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.