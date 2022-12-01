Cindicator (CND) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Cindicator (CND) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 1st. One Cindicator token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cindicator has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. Cindicator has a total market capitalization of $962,131.64 and $1,463.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cindicator Token Profile

Cindicator was first traded on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @cindicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cindicator is https://reddit.com/r/cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cindicator

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/”

