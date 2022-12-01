Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 456,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $33,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CRUS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price target on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.78.

Cirrus Logic Stock Down 0.1 %

About Cirrus Logic

NASDAQ CRUS traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,319. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.58. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.94 and a twelve month high of $95.84.

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.